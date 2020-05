Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads a leadership meeting at his headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 19 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH / POOL

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas declared Tuesday the end of all agreements with Israel and the United States, citing the threat of the annexation of areas of the West Bank.

The statement came after the formation of a new Israeli government and its official consideration of the annexation of parts of the West Bank, with the apparent support of the US. EFE-EPA