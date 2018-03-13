Hamas security officials inspect one of the cars of Palestinian Prime Minister Ramil Hamdallah's convoy that was targeted in an attack after his arrival in Beit Hanun town, the northern Gaza Strip, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Palestinian prime minister on Tuesday survived an explosion that targeted his convoy during a visit to the Gaza Strip, according to the Interior Ministry of the Palestinian National Authority.

Ramy Hamdallah was visiting Gaza in order to attend the inauguration of a wastewater treatment plant, and meet with officials.

"The attack on the prime minister's convoy is an attack on the unity of the Palestinian people," presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said.

The PNA reported no injuries, however; Palestinian news agency Wafa said the bomb explosion left seven people injured.

Head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service Majid Faraj, who was accompanying Hamdallah, was also unharmed.

"It is a cowardly attack that targets our national unity," Faraj said.

Following the blast, the convoy continued to the scheduled inauguration in the coastal enclave.

Although no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet, the PNA held Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, responsible for what it described as an assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, Hamas rejected in a post on Twitter "the ready accusations" of the PNA.

"Hamas condemns the crime of targeting the Palestinian Prime Minister Ramy Hamadallah, considering it part of the attempt aiming to destabilize security in Gaza and to foil efforts to achieve national unity," it said.