A Palestinian woman and her son inspect a destroyed house after Israeli air strikes in the south of Gaza City, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A long exposure of an Iron Dome battery missile launched near the city of Ashdod southern Israel, 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip in the ongoing escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) increased to 31 on Sunday, after another night of exchange of fire.

Moreover, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health, a total 265 Palestinians have been wounded in the escalation so far, including around a hundred children.

(...)