Palestinians spend their time at the beach during sunset in Gaza City, 12 February 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continued Tuesday to wait for the arrival of the first Covid-19 vaccines from the West Bank, as Israel is yet to authorize permission for the shipment to enter the coastal enclave.

Israeli security officials told Efe that the National Security Council, a body that belongs to the Israeli prime minister's office, had not made a decision on the request made Monday by the Palestinian Authority to send 2,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to Gaza. EFE-EPA