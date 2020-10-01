(FILE) A photograph taken with a drone shows areas of forest that have been cleared for oil palm plantations, in Bawa village, Subulusalam, Aceh, Indonesia, 27 July 2019. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

One of the world’s largest producers of palm oil, Malaysian company FGV Holdings Berhad, on Thursday denied having committed any labor abuses after the United States banned imports of its products over allegations of forced labor.

In a statement, FGV said it was “disappointed” with the US decision and pointed out that the company had gone to great lengths to protect and uphold the rights of its workers, most of whom are Indonesian or Indian migrants, saying its “efforts are well documented”. EFE-EPA

