First running of the bulls race in Pamplona as part of Sanfermines festival. EFE/J.P. Urdiroz

The bulls from the Nuñez del Cuvillo ranch kicked off on Thursday Pamplona’s first bull race as the Spanish northern city entered the second day of the emblematic Sanfermines festival after two years of pandemic.



The race, in which hundreds of people sprint down an 875-meter (just over half a mile) course through the streets of Pamplona ahead of a herd of rampaging bulls, lasted 2 minutes, 35 seconds.



