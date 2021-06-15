Demonstrators stand in front of the Reichstag building after trying to climb the stairs after protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a rise in right-wing extremism in Germany, which has grown online and capitalized on protests against coronavirus restrictions, the country’s interior minister said on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Horst Seehofer presented a report for 2020 by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) putting the number of right-wing extremists who were prepared to use violence at 33,300.

The data shows that this ideology, as well as antisemitism, is a threat to Germany’s security, said Seehofer, who explained that the increase has been worsened by the pandemic.

Seehofer said the far-right crimes last year increased by 5%, while violent ones rose by 10%. He also referred to the worst of these attacks, when at least nine people with immigrant backgrounds were murdered in the western city of Hanau in February 2020.