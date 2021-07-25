Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest proposed legislation that would expand the use of a pandemic health pass and require health workers to be vaccinated for Covid-19.
The pass, which attests that the bearer has either been vaccinated, tested negative for coronavirus within the last 48 hours or had and recovered from Covid-19 during the preceding six months, is currently obligatory for museums, cinemas and tourist sites.EFE
mdv/dr