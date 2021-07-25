Floriant Philippot, leader of the right-wing Patriots party, addresses thousands of people during a demonstration in Paris on Saturday, 24 Jly 2021, against the French government's Covid-19 health pass. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Thousands gather in Paris' Place Trocadero, across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower, on Saturday, 24 July 2021, for a demonstration against the French government's Covid-19 health pass. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest proposed legislation that would expand the use of a pandemic health pass and require health workers to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The pass, which attests that the bearer has either been vaccinated, tested negative for coronavirus within the last 48 hours or had and recovered from Covid-19 during the preceding six months, is currently obligatory for museums, cinemas and tourist sites.EFE

mdv/dr