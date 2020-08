An entrance to Sanur beach is blocked as the beach is closed in Bali, Indonesia, 18 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020).EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

People pass by the Pyramid and the deserted Louvre museum courtyard in Paris, France, 16 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Parasols remain closed at a bathing facility on the first weekend after the country started to ease its coronvirus lockdown, at Ostia Beach near Rome, Italy, 23 May 2020. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A lock and chain keeps the Venice Beach pier closed amid the coronavirus pandemic in Venice, California, USA, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

A woman wearing a face mask passes by the Eiffel Tower, which closed as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease, in Paris, France, 14 March 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The United Nations presented on Tuesday their report: 'Tourism and Covid-19', which predicts that up to 100 million jobs could be lost within the tourism sector as a result of the pandemic, and could lead to a 2.8 per cent drop in gross domestic product (GDP).

The document also warns of the short and long-term consequences of governments adopting unilateral decisions, including possible negative impacts on recovery efforts and consumer trust in international tourism. EFE-EPA