India celebrate winning a Test Match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, 19 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/DARREN ENGLAND EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - India's most popular cricket tournament - midway through the season after several players tested positive for Covid-19, despite a tight security bubble, could lead to multi-million dollar losses for the stakeholders.

Just the television rights for the cash-rich IPL is worth around $500 million.

Cricket accounts for about 90 percent of all revenue in the sports segment in India, with IPL being the largest generator of money in this ecosystem, Joy Bhattacharjya, a renowned sports analyst and commentator, explained to EFE.

However, now this sport could suffer million-dollar losses due to the pandemic, with two sectors severely affected - revenue from the broadcast of matches and sponsorship.

The losses could plunge further in case the T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be held in India in October, is moved out of the country if the pandemic situation remains critical.

According to data from statistics portal Statista, the average annual cost of broadcast rights of IPL matches is $510 million (between 2018-2022), a big jump from the $183 million during 2009-2017.

Broadcasting revenues depend largely on the number of people subscribed to the Star India media conglomerate - which holds the broadcasting rights up to 2022 - and the duration of the competition.

The 2021 season had 60 matches scheduled to be held between Apr.9 and May 31, but was called off midway after 29 matches, with the remaining ones postponed indefinitely.