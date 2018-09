The Republican chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley (L) and the ranking Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, take part in a session on Friday, Sept. 28. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

The US Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 Friday to send the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate.

Prior to the vote, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said that he reached an accord with the Democratic minority to call for the Senate to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh by one week to allow an FBI investigation of sexual abuse allegations against the nominee.