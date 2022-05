A file photo of Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was killed by armed assailants on 10 May 2022 while on his honeymoon near the Colombian tourist city of Cartagena. EFE/ Noelia F. Aceituno

A Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor was killed on Tuesday while honeymooning on an island near the Colombian tourist city of Cartagena, a homicide that appears to be the work of organized crime and will be investigated by several countries.

Marcelo Pecci, 45, was killed on Baru Island, located about 40 minutes by boat from Cartagena. He was on his honeymoon there with his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera.