Authorities assist a colleague as trying to dissolve a demonstration of citizens who are protesting against the government of Mario Abdo Benítez and to request his resignation for his management during the covid-19 pandemic, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 05 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Nathalia Aguilar

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest demanding the resing of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 06 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Nathalia Aguilar

Demonstrators participate in a protest demanding the resining of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 06 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Nathalia Aguilar

Paraguay's president announced a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday amid a political crisis sparked by protests over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police again on Saturday midnight used force to disperse a group of people who had gathered in front of the presidential residence to break through the perimeter security barrier. EFE-EPA