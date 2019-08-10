Malaysian rescuers participate in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A K9 Unit from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department participates in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A K9 Unit from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department participates in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A K9 Unit from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department participates in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A photo made available by the Royal Malaysian Police shows Nora Quoirin's parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin (3-L) and Sebastien Quoirin (C) talking to the police during search and rescue operations for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing; in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ROYAL MALAYSIAN POLICE / HANDOUT

A photo made available by the Royal Malaysian Police shows Nora Quoirin's parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin (3-R) and Sebastien Quoirin (R) talking to the police during search and rescue operations for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing; in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ROYAL MALAYSIAN POLICE / HANDOUT

The parents of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week in a jungle region in Malaysia suspect she has been abducted.

Local police have not ruled this out as a possibility but are still investigating her disappearance as a missing person inquiry.

Nora's parents Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin said she has special needs and would not have gone anywhere on her own.

They said in a statement released on Saturday that their daughter was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, and that she "struggles with co-ordination".

"She is not like other teenagers. She is not independent and does not go anywhere alone," Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin said.

"Nora likes to walk with her family, but her balance is limited and she struggles with coordination.

"She has been to Asia, and many European countries before, and has never wandered off or got lost."

Norah's mother also thanked the search and rescue officers and volunteers looking for her daughter.

"We want to say thank you to each and every one of you," she said.

"We know you're searching night and day for Nora."

She added: "To be with us here, it means the world to us. We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us, everyone who is helping here and not from here.

"We are extremely impressed by the effort, your expertise, your dedication and we hope you find Nora."

A team of 260 has been sweeping the nature reserve in Negeri Sembilan, about 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) south of Kuala Lumpur, where Nora disappeared.

A recording of her mother saying "Nora darling, Nora I love you, mum is here" has been repeatedly played on loudspeakers into the jungle over the past few days.

The teen arrived with her family in Malaysia on Saturday last week, and the following morning they discovered that she was not in her room at The Dusan hotel - where they were staying - and that the window was open.

The family is Irish-French, living in London, and Nora has an Irish Passport. EFE-EPA

nc/sc/rb