French police and security forces establish a security perimeter near the police headquarters where a man was attacking officers with a knife in Paris, France, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A civil servant who launched a stabbing attack at the police headquarters in Paris that resulted in the deaths of four of his colleagues had been radicalized, officials said Saturday.

The man, who converted to islam a decade ago, had been in contact with extremists and planned his attack, according to anti-terror prosecutor Jean François Ricard.

In a press conference Ricard said Mickael H. bought two knives this week, one of them 33 centimeters long, before carrying out the fatal stabbings on Thursday.

The administrative worker managed to smuggle the knives into the police headquarters complex located in the heart of the French capital.

The violent attack lasted seven minutes.

He also exchanged 33 messages of a religious nature with his wife, whose detention was extended by French authorities on Saturday. EFE-EPA

