Hundreds of people celebrate in the Plaza Mayor of Salamanca, Spain, at the end of alarm status. EFE/J.M.GARCIA.

People gather at the Paseo del Born promenade in Barcelona to celebrate the end of the state of alarm and of the curfew, Barcelona, Spain, May 8 2021.EFE/Quique García.

Police patrol streets of Madrid as curfew and the state of alarm end, Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2021. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni.

People gather at Madrid's Puerta del Sol to celebrate end of state of alarm and curfew, Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2021.EFE/Luca Piergiovanni.

The Spanish state of alarm, a mechanism that for the last six months has given legal underpinning to drastic pandemic restrictions, came to an end this weekend, prompting parties in the streets of Madrid and Barcelona.

The state of alarm allowed the Spanish government to enforce extraordinary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. These included a ban on travel between regions, a limit on social gatherings and a nightly curfew. EFE

