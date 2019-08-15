A view of the tail of a Ural Airlines A-321 passenger plane at the site of its emergency landing outside Zhukovsky airport in Ramensky district of Moscow region, Russia, 15 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian police officers near the site of Ural Airlines A-321 passenger plane emergency landing outside Zhukovsky airport in Ramensky district of Moscow region, Russia, 15 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ambulances on the road near the site of Ural Airlines A-321 passenger plane emergency landing outside Zhukovsky airport in Ramensky district of Moscow region, Russia, 15 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A general view shows emergency services at the site of a Ural Airlines A-321 passenger plane emergency landing in a field outside Zhukovsky airport in Ramensky district of Moscow region, Russia, 15 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ural Airlines A-321 passenger plane is seen on the site of its emergency landing in a field outside Zhukovsky airport in Ramensky district of Moscow region, Russia, 15 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

An aircraft carrying 233 people made an emergency landing on Thursday in a cornfield on the outskirts of Russia’s capital, according to the country’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia).

There was no loss of life due to the incident involving the Airbus 321, the agency said, but 10 people were lightly injured according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The plane, which belongs to Russia’s Ural Airlines, reportedly struck a flock of birds shortly after it took off from Zhukovsky airport outside Moscow, a Rosaviatsia spokesperson cited by Interfax said.

The aircraft had been on its way to Simferopol in Crimea.

“All passengers brought in by paramedics have been examined by doctors of the Ramenskoye Central District Hospital," the ministry said in a statement, as cited by Russian news agency Interfax.

"Twenty-two persons received aid as outpatients, and only one, a 69-year-old woman, was admitted to hospital," the statement added.

According to preliminary information, the plane colliding with the birds caused one turbine to shut down and considerably reduced the potential of the second.

The engines were switched off when the aircraft made its landing in the cornfield.

The airline’s director general, Sergey Skuratov, told Interfax that the pilots acted “correctly”, adding that such incidents involving flocks of birds are “very rare”.

According to Rosaviatsia, as cited by Interfax, the craft's black boxes have been recovered and will be sent to the Interstate Aviation Committee. EFE-EPA

