A sign leads to the emergency ward at the hospital in Enkoping, Sweden, 04 January 2018. EPA/FREDERIK SANDBERG

Health officials at a hospital in Sweden have on Friday isolated a patient over a suspected case of Ebola.

The patient first went to an emergency room in the town of Enköping but was later transferred to the nearby Uppsala University Hospital, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Stockholm, where they were put into isolation, according to a statement by regional authorities.

The emergency room in Enköping has since been closed to the public as a precautionary measure and staff who tended to the patient were now receiving medical care.

The statement said results were expected to come out on Friday evening and pointed out that it was possible the patient had another illness.

Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected people or animals, and is widely feared for its mortality rate of up to 90 percent and for causing heavy internal and external bleeding, as the virus severely damages blood vessels.