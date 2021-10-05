Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol announces his retirement from professional basketball during an act held on Gran Teatro del Liceo in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 05 October 2021. Pau Gasol, double NBA winner and Europe's most succesful basketball player, announced his retirement aged 41 after playing last season for FC Barcelona. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

With 41 years, 18 seasons in the NBA, two championships and a brilliant career under his belt, Pau Gasol has bid farewell to basketball, a sport that will never forget his quality, class and astonishing ability at passing the ball.

Gasol's legacy is bullet-proof. In 2002, he won Rookie of the Year when playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and became the first foreigner to achieve such an award in the NBA. The Spaniard was also chosen six times to play in the All-Star Game between the top players in the competition.

He was also a four-time All-NBA team selection, twice on the second team (2011, 2015) and twice on the third team (2009, 2010). But his greatest achievements were the three NBA Finals played as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and, above all, the two rings won consecutively with Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson (2009, 2010).

His myriad achievements and his success with the Spanish National Team will likely guarantee him a place in the Hall of Fame. And who knows if, as Bryant predicted in 2018, his No. 16 jersey will one day hang from the top of the Staples Center, the Lakers pavilion, an honor exclusively reserved for the icons of the Californian franchise.

