Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton (L) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) battle Phoenix Suns center Deandre Layton (C) for a rebound in the second half of game one of the 2021 NBA Finals basketball playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2021. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) go for a loose ball in the second half of game one of the 2021 NBA Finals basketball playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2021. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) pulls down a rebound against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of game one of the 2021 NBA Finals basketball playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2021. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Phoenix Suns, aiming to win their first-ever NBA title, got off to a flying start in the NBA Finals playoff series on Tuesday with a 118-105 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, who saw the return of their star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the lineup.

The Suns' win was sculpted by Chris Paul, who made 32 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds, and Devin Booker, who had 27 points and 6 assists.

