Peasants protest India's contentious agriculture reforms

Farmers from various farmers' organisations stand on a bus as they arrive to protest during a pan-India strike call given in protest against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, in Amritsar, India, 25 September 2020. Farmers across the state are demanding a rollback in three agri-bills of the central government and against the new Electricity Bill 2020, stating that these are against the interests of the farmers. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Farmers from various farmers' organisations gather on an elevated road on tractor trolleys during a pan-India strike call given in protest against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, in Amritsar, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A farmer stands on a tractor trolley in front of police barricades as members from various farmers' organisations gather on an elevated road during a pan-India strike call given in protest against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, in Amritsar, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Farmers shout slogans as they block railway tracks during farmers' body, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's (KMSC) (Punjab) call for 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' agitation against the newly introduced agri-ordinances, at village Devi Dass Pura, about 20 km from Amritsar, India, 24 September 2020. Farmers across the state are demanding a rollback in three agri-ordinances of the central government and against the new Electricity Bill 2020, stating that these are against the interests of the farmers. Farmers have announced to stop railway traffic from 24 September across the state of Punjab in protest against the center government and have also given a call for a pan-India strike on 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Cricketer-turned-politician Congress party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (C), shouts slogans as he holds aloft placards while standing on a tractor during a road show in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agriculture reform bills, in Amritsar, India, 23 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian farmers shout slogans during the protest from the Bhartiya Kisan Union at the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh border near New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian farmers shout slogans as they arrives during the protest from the Bhartiya Kisan Union at the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh border near New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian farmers shout slogans during the protest from the Bhartiya Kisan Union at the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh border near New Delhi, India, 25 September 2020. EFE=EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian farmers on tractor trolley arrive to take part in a protest during a pan-India strike call given in protest against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, in Amritsar, India, 25 September 2020. Farmers across the state are demanding a rollback in three agri-bills of the central government and against the new Electricity Bill 2020, stating that these are against the interests of the farmers. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH