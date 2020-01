Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), and Spain's King Felipe VI (L, back to camera) are seen during Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony held at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid, Spain, 08 January 2020. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), takes oath before Spain's King Felipe VI (R), during his swearing-in ceremony held at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid, Spain, 08 January 2020. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), and Spain's King Felipe VI (R) are seen during Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony held at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid, Spain, 08 January 2020. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Pedro Sánchez sworn in as PM as Spain gets first coalition

Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday was sworn in as the country's prime minister a day after his proposed coalition with a left-wing party narrowly slipped through a vote in Parliament.

Sánchez decided to forgo religious symbolism and took oath over the Constitution on the presence of King Felipe VI, the head of state. It is the second time in less than two years that the socialist leader has been sworn-in as prime minister. EFE-EPA