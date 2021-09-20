Brazilian former soccer icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known worldwide as "Pele," in a file photo. Pele underwent colon surgery in early September and has been recovering since then at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital. EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian soccer icon Edson Arante do Nascimento - known worldwide as "Pele" - is continuing with his recovery in the hospital and on Sunday said that "Every day is better: after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.

"As you can see, I'm throwing punches in the air to celebrate that every day I'm doing better," said the three-time World Cup winner (1958, 1962, 1970), age 80, on his Instagram profile.

Pele accompanied his message with a photo showing him seated in a chair with his fists in the air in a corridor of Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, where he was admitted on Aug. 31 and underwent surgery on Sept. 4 after doctors found a suspicious tumor in his colon.

