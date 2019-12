The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, responds to a question from the news media during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2019. Earlier in the day, Pelosi instructed the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, responds to a question from the news media during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2019. Earlier in the day, Pelosi instructed the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced on 05 December 2019 in the Capitol that she is instructing the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced on 05 December 2019 in the Capitol that she is instructing the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to a reporter's question about whether she hates President Donald Trump (not shown) at her weekly press conference in Washington on Dec. 5, 2019.EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to a reporter's question about whether she hates President Donald Trump (not shown) at her weekly press conference in Washington on Dec. 5, 2019.EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to a reporter's question about whether she hates President Donald Trump (not shown) at her weekly press conference in Washington on Dec. 5, 2019.EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Pelosi takes offense at reporter's question about whether she hates Trump

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, on Thursday formally instructed the Judiciary Committee to draw up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The California Democrat said in a televised address from the Capitol that Trump had engaged in "abuse of power, undermining out national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections."