US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 29 July 2022. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has embarked on an Asian tour, her office said Sunday without revealing whether or not it would include Taiwan amid reports that she plans to visit the island.

The tour will take her to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, Pelosi’s office said in a statement.

“Today, our Congressional delegation travels to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America’s strong and unshakeable commitment to our allies and friends in the region,” Pelosi said in the statement.

(...)