Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, landed Tuesday night at Songshan airport in Taipei, defying multiple stern warnings from Beijing that her “reckless” visit to Taiwan would have “disastrous repercussions”.
Pelosi, the third-highest ranking US politician, is the most senior American official to visit the island in 25 years.
Her visit – which was not included in her official itinerary but which had been widely anticipated – has spiked tensions with China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province over which Beijing claims sovereignty.
Shortly after she landed, Chinese SU-35 military aircraft were confirmed to be crossing the Taiwan Strait, Chinese state media said.
(...)