A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 01 May 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (3-R) with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (3-L) during a meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 30 April 2022.

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 01 May 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi posing for a picture before their meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 30 April 2022.

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, met with Ukraine President Volodimir Zelenskyy during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Sunday.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking US leader to visit Ukraine since the war began.

"We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom," Pelosi said in a video posted to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel. "Your fight is a fight for everyone, and so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done." EF