Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office in the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, 9 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi answers questions from reporters at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, 9 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined Thursday to say when she will formally submit to the US Senate the two articles of impeachment the US House of Representatives approved against President Donald Trump.

"No, I'm not holding them indefinitely. I will turn them over when I'm ready, and that will probably be soon," the leader of the Democratic-controlled House said during a press conference at the Capitol.