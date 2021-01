Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 30 December 2020. EFE0-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 30 December 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking Democrat in the United States Congress, will seek re-election as speaker of the House on Sunday with a narrow majority.

The new lawmakers elected in the Nov. 3 elections will be sworn in at noon on Sunday and, shortly after, will begin voting to elect the House speaker, which could last for hours. EFE-EPA