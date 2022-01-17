A film still of Penelope Cruz, alongside Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger y Lupita Nyong'o, taken on the set of her latest movie The 355. EFE/ Diamond Films handout

Penelope Cruz on Monday said her mother was the greatest feminist figure in her life, as the Oscar-winning Spanish actress challenges the principles of the spy film genre by shifting focus to how girl power can also save the world with her latest thriller The 355.

The movie features Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o and Fan Bingbing, alongside Cruz, who believes that the concept of feminism has always been misunderstood.

In an online interview, Cruz says she thinks of her mother as a strong inspiring woman, who had her when she was only 21.

The film, directed by Simon Kinberg, the producer of X-Men and Deadpool, tells the story of a group of female spies who work for different governments but decided to go rogue to fulfill a common goal of preventing a destructive weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

