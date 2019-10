A mobile phone screen displays the Amazon Inc. mobile apps in Taipei, Taiwan, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The Microsoft Windows logo at the COMPUTEX, the largest computer show in Asia, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 31, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The Pentagon on Friday awarded a multi-billion-dollar contract to Microsoft to build it a cloud storage system — a surprise move that rejected Amazon's bid.

Amazon’s cloud division, Amazon Web Services, was widely considered favorite due to its contract with the Central Intelligence Agency and its market share of around 48 percent (Microsoft’s holds 15.5 percent).EFE-EPA