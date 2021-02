Protesters hold up placards during a rally against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A police officer stands guard in front of the gate the Chinese Embassy during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Protesters hold up placards during a rally against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Protesters hold up placards during a rally against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Protesters hold up placards during a rally against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Protesters hold up placards during a rally against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Protesters hold up placards during a rally against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Well wishers give free snacks to people on the birth anniversary of General Aung San, Myanmar's independence hero and father of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Photographers from the Myanmar Photographers Association hold up their cameras and placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

People in Myanmar returned to the streets on Saturday demanding the return of democracy as protests continue a week after the military coup amid an ongoing crackdown by the military junta.

"Respect our voices," "Free our leader" read some of the placards held by protesters in Yangon, Myanmar’s most populated city. EFE-EPA