Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing sits on his car after having a flat tyre and crashing during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. (EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing arrives to the pits after having a flat tyre and crashing during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing sits in his car after having a flat tyre and crashing during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing reacts after having a flat tyre and crashing his car during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU