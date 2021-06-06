Sergio Perez won an action-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday that felled both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.
Checo managed to keep a cool head in an eventful race that had to be restarted with just one lap to go. EFE
jt/smq
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing sits on his car after having a flat tyre and crashing during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. (EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing arrives to the pits after having a flat tyre and crashing during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing sits in his car after having a flat tyre and crashing during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing reacts after having a flat tyre and crashing his car during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
