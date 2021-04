Christchurch mosque attack gunman Brenton Tarrant listens to victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 25 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Brenton Tarrant, author of a supremacist attack on two mosques in 2019 in New Zealand, which killed 51 people, called for a review of his imprisonment conditions, but did not appear at the hearing set for Thursday at the Supreme Court.

Tarrant, sentenced in August on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism, was to assume his defense at the preliminary hearing in the city of Auckland, where he is being held in solitary confinement in a maximum security prison. EFE

