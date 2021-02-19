Pasadena (Usa), 18/02/2021.- A handout photo made available by NASA shows Monitors displaying the status of NASA's Deep Space Network ahead of the Perseverance Mars rover landing, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, USA, 18 February 2021. A key objective for Perseverance'Äôs mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet'Äôs geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NASA/Bill Ingalls HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows Members of NASA's Perseverance rover team reacting in Mission Control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, 18 February 2021.

The Perseverance space probe has landed safely on Mars after successfully passing through the expected "seven minutes of terror" during which it temporarily went out of radio contact with Earth upon entering the thin atmosphere of the Red Planet and descending to the surface, parachuting onto the rocky terrain inside a crater called Jezero, NASA confirmed Thursday.

The rover touched down on Martian soil at 20:56 GMT, according to the US space agency, making it the fifth such vehicle to be positioned to explore Earth's neighboring planet, with the aim of this mission being to look for signs of past life there.