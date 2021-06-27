The sharp political division in Peru on Saturday returned to the streets with parallel demonstrations by those who support right-winger Keiko Fujimori's allegations of fraud in recently held elections, and the supporters of left-wing Pedro Castillo, who demanded the formal declaration of his victory.

Fujimori's supporters believe that Castillo's electoral victory, which has been challenged by his opponent, was fraudulent, while the other side held protests against alleged "coup" attempts by the Fujimori camp after her third consecutive defeat in presidential polls. EFE