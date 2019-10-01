Peruvian congressmen reject the Prime Minister Salvador del Solar (C), after his arrival to the chamber to present his proposal, which seeks to reform the process to elect the judges of the Constitutional Court, in Lima, Peru, Sep.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Peruvian Prime Minister Salvador del Solar (R) speaks during the session on reforming the process to elect the judges of the Constitutional Court, in Lima, Peru, Sep.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Citizens celebrate the announcement of the dissolution of Congress by President of Peru Martin Vizcarra, outside the Legislative Palace in Lima, Peru, Sep.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

Citizens protest asking for the closure of the congress, outside the building, in Lima, Peru, Sep.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The government of Peru on Monday underwent a day of total upheaval that saw its president dissolve the same opposition-controlled congress that would shortly after suspend him for a year, while the Andean nation's prime minister stepped down at the same time as thousands took to the streets to show their support for the executive.

It all started when Martin Vizcarra announced he was dissolving the congress by invoking the president's constitutional power to do so after the body defied his warnings and elected a controversial new member of the constitutional court.