The government of Peru on Monday underwent a day of total upheaval that saw its president dissolve the same opposition-controlled congress that would shortly after suspend him for a year, while the Andean nation's prime minister stepped down at the same time as thousands took to the streets to show their support for the executive.
It all started when Martin Vizcarra announced he was dissolving the congress by invoking the president's constitutional power to do so after the body defied his warnings and elected a controversial new member of the constitutional court.