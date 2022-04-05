The Peruvian government Monday ordered a daylong curfew in Lima amid a strike by transporters and violent demonstrations in protest against rising fuel costs in the South American country.

President Pedro Castillo said the cabinet approved the decision to ban people from leaving their homes from Tuesday morning until midnight in the capital Lima and neighboring Callao.

He declared the move in a televised speech shortly before Monday midnight.

The president said the government restrictions were “to protect the fundamental rights of all people,” but it would not affect essential services.

(...)