Nine days after defeating a bid by opposition lawmakers to oust him, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was confronted Wednesday by intensifying calls for his resignation amid conflict with Congress, a truckers' strike, and his opponents' growing dominance on the streets of this capital and other cities.

The opposition-controlled legislature has been hostile to the leftist former schoolteacher from the moment he took office last summer, but now some of Castillo's allies are beginning to question his judgment.

Launched on March 28 as a protest over surging fuel prices, the truckers' strike led to confrontations and disturbances in parts of Peru, but the capital region remained largely untouched and many drivers appeared to be mollified by the government's decision last Sunday to suspend fuel taxes at the pump for three months.

(...)