Supporters of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori demonstrate outside Peru's Constitutional Court in Lima on 17 March 2022. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Peru's Constitutional Court on Thursday reinstated a pardon for former President Alberto Fujimori, now serving a 25-year prison sentence for extrajudicial killings amid his government's effort in the 1990s to crush the Shining Path guerrilla group, a human rights lawyer told Efe.

"Regrettably, we can confirm this information," Carlos Rivera said.