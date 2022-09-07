A group of public figures in Indonesia petitioned the constitutional court on Wednesday for permission to file a case against the Myanmar junta for suspected crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide.
The unprecedented petition to prosecute Myanmar's military in Indonesia is based on its law's recognition of the principle of universal jurisdiction.
“The Indonesian constitution adheres to the principle of universal jurisdiction, which is why it speaks of the whole world and not all citizens,” lawyer Feri Amsari told EFE.
(...)