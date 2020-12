A handout photo made available on 30 November 2020 by pharmaceutical company Pfizer shows vials of Covid-19 vaccine in an undisclosed laboratory on16 November 2020.EFE/EPA/PFIZER HANDOUT

United States pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German research partner BioNTech have asked the European Union for authorization to market their Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency confirmed the request for conditional marketing authorization.EFE-EPA

