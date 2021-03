Bus passengers look out at government transportation inspectors wearing protective suits against Covid-19 along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Traffic builds up at a police checkpoint set up to prevent non-essential travels by citizens at the boundary of Rizal province and Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Government transportation inspectors wearing protective suits against Covid-19 gesture to a minibus after checking passemgers' social distancing protocols along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A motorcycle rider talks to a police officer at a checkpoint set up to prevent non-essential travels by citizens at the boundary of Rizal province and Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Motorcycle riders queue at a police checkpoint set up to prevent non-essential travels by citizens at the boundary of Rizal province and Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A man crosses a street in the business district of Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man rides a bicycle to work in the business district of Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A police officer keeps watch at a checkpoint set up to prevent non-essential travels by citizens at the boundary of Rizal province and Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino authorities reimposed stricter quarantine measures in the capital Manila and surrounding provinces Monday in a bid to contain a new surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The “enhanced community quarantine” will last at least for a week as the Philippines struggles to contain the worst virus outbreak since the Covid-19 crisis began more than a year ago. EFE-EPA