Citizens living in a quarantined community due to preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic wait their turn to receive eight thousand pesos (145 euro) worth of government cash subsidy in Quezon City, Philippines, 30 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Philippine Army soldier listens to a briefing before being deployed on a food relief drive in a quarantined community affected by the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A city government worker (R) pulls on a case containing cash subsidies as fund beneficiaries living in a quarantined community due to preventive measuress against the coronavirus pandemic look on, in Quezon City, Philippines, 30 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippine communist guerrilla group the New People's Army announced on Thursday that it will not extend a ceasefire that expires at midnight after President Rodrigo Duterte refused to hold peace talks.

“The NPA's national ceasefire expires at midnight after 36 days. All units will move from an active defensive position to the offensive,” the armed wing of the outlawed Communist Party of the Philippines said in a statement.EFE-EPA

