Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler, gestures to the media upon her arrival at a regional trial court in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

The well-known Philippine journalist Maria Ressa has a second cyber-defamation lawsuit pending, filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng on Feb. 13 because of a tweet published a year earlier by the director of Rappler, the outlet reported Friday.

Maria Ressa was already convicted of cyber-defamation Monday following a lawsuit also filed by Keng in 2017 due to an article published by Rappler in May 2012, in which the businessman was linked to drug trafficking and human trafficking allegations based on an intelligence report.EFE-EPA

sga/lds