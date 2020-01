Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during change-of-command ceremonies for the new Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief-of-Staff at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines Jan.4, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's popularity has hit a new record high with 82 percent of Filipinos, the highest level in the three-and-a-half years he has been in office, expressing their satisfaction over his governance, according to the latest survey.

The survey conducted in December by the social research institution Social Weather Stations (SWS) shows that 82 percent of the respondents are satisfied with Duterte's performance as opposed to 78 percent in September 2019. EFE-EPA