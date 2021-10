Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo gestures to supporters after a briefing at her office in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo (C) waves to her supporters during a motorcade in Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines, 07 October 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, one of the most critical voices against President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies, confirmed Thursday her candidacy for next year's general elections.

"I am firm in my resolution, we have to free ourselves from the current situation. I will fight. We will fight. I offer myself as a candidate for president in the 2022 elections," Robredo said in a television address before formalizing her candidacy. EFE