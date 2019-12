A handout photo made available by the Supreme Court of the Philippines-Public Information Office (SC-PIO) shows lawyers of different parties sitting inside a court at a prison facility where the promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre is on-going in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, 19 December 2019. EFE-EPA/SUPREME COURT OF THE PHILIPPINES / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Human rights advocates react after hearing a radio broadcast that indicated guilty verdicts for principal accused individuals in the Maguindanao Massacre case, outside Camp Bagong Diwa police camp which serves as venue of the trial court hearing in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, 19 December 2019. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A relative of the accused reacts after the promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, 19 December 2019. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Former Maguindanao Governor and current Congressman Esmael Mangudadatu gestures after the promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, 19 December 2019.EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Three main defendants for a 2009 massacre that killed the most journalists in history in the Philippines, were sentenced Thursday to life in prison after a ten-year trial.

A Manila court sentenced brothers Andal Jr. and Zaldy Ampatuan, and close relative Anwar Ampatuan to life in jail without parole after being convicted of 57 murders in the “Ampatuan Massacre,” which left 58 people dead – 32 of them journalists. EFE-EPA