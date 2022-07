A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows rescuers and policemen retrieving a resident from a collapsed building following an earthquake in La Trinidad, Benguet province, Philippines, 27 July 2022. EFE-EPA/Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) shows a rescuer providing medical attention to a wounded villager following an earthquake in Bangued, Abra province, Philippines, 27 July 2022.

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) shows rescuers maneuvering along debris following an earthquake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, 27 July 2022.

A handout photo made available by the Office of Congressman Ching Bernos (OCCB) shows motorists maneuvering next to a damaged building following an earthquake in Bangued, Abra province, Philippines, 27 July 2022.

Philippine authorities Thursday were continuing to assess the damage caused by the strong magnitude-7 earthquake that struck the country a day earlier and warned people about aftershocks and new tremors.

At least five people were killed due to the severe earthquake that on Wednesday morning shook the north of the island of Luzon, the most populous in the Philippines, where the capital Manila is located. At least another 131 people were injured and more of 20,000 were affected. EFE