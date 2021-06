Supporters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III show posters of Aquino and wave yellow flags during a motorcade before his burial in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Ballsy Aquino-Cruz (L-bottom, partly hidden) and Kris Aquino (C) mourn during burial rites of their brother, former Philippines President Benigno Aquino III inside a cemetery in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A supporter of former Philippines President Benigno Aquino III gestures next to his picture and tomb inside a cemetery in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines on Saturday held a state funeral for former president Benigno Aquino, two days after the leader died at the age of 61 due to a renal failure linked to hepatitis, apart from other health issues.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas officiated over the funeral of the leader, underscoring his "dignity" and "decency" in his sermon at the Church of the Gesu inside the Ateneo de Manila University, in the presence of the ex-president's family and friends. EFE